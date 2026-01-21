Rethinking Global Aid: A Year of Impact

Over the past year, The Independent has investigated the global consequences of unprecedented cuts to international aid. Through on-the-ground reporting, expert analysis and first-hand testimony, our journalists have examined what these decisions mean for communities facing conflict, climate crisis and collapsing health systems.

Rethinking Global Aid brings together this work, from frontline reporting in Africa to analysis from London, New York and beyond, to explain how global aid decisions are made, who they affect, and why they matter.

Because global aid isn’t abstract. It’s human.