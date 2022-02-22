Vladimir Putin says use of ‘force’ on Ukraine is justified for a ‘good cause’

Russian president Vladimir Putin said the use of ‘force’ on Ukraine is justified for a ‘good cause’.

This comes after Russia’s parliament agreed on a request from President Putin to use the country’s military forces outside the country, a move that could allow a broader attack on Ukraine.

Mr Putin made his request in a letter to the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, to formalise any Russian military deployment.

The parliamentary approval came just hours after the US said an invasion of Ukraine had begun.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here