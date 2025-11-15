Monmouth shops left underwater as ‘major incident’ declared after severe flooding

Monmouth was hit by severe flooding in the early hours of Saturday (15 November), prompting South Wales Fire and Rescue to declare a major incident as the aftermath of Storm Claudia continues in Wales.

The public has been urged to avoid the area completely, as the flooding is significant and routes must be kept clear to allow emergency services to reach the people who need them most, the service's area manager, Matt Jones, said.

Conditions remained challenging due to fast-moving water, blocked roads and pressure on infrastructure, and crews worked tirelessly through the night to help those affected, he added.

Footage posted by Kim Kaos showed businesses on Monnow Street surrounded by water.

As of 10:50am on Saturday there were four severe flood warnings in place for the River Monnow at Watery Lane, Over Monnow, the River Wye at Monmouth defended areas, the River Monnow at Forge Road, Osbaston, and the River Monnow at Skenfrith.