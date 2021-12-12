Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: A-list stars send Lewis Hamilton support in F1 title race

A host of A-list celebrities sent their support to Lewis Hamilton ahead of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Brit is chasing his record-eighth Formula 1 world title on the final day of the season but is going head-to-head with Max Verstappen, who is hoping to win his first.

Ahead of the crunch race, the likes of Samuel L Jackson, Justin Bieber and Anthony Joshua all send the Mercedes driver their support, with the Hollywood icon telling Hamilton: "You know what to do... go out there and drive like the champ you are!"

