Watch live as the 2021 Ballon d'Or winners speak to the media

The 2021 ceremony to award the Ballon d’Or takes place on Monday (29 November) at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris.

Lionel Messi is expected to collect his seventh Ballon d’Or award, as he is the favourite after winning the Copa America with Argentina earlier this year.

Messi scored two goals that brought Barca to victory on the Copa del Rey final and he was La Liga’s top goalscorer once more, before his switch to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Among other favorites for the football award were Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea’s Jorginho.