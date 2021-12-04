An independent review of the violence and chaos that erupted during the Euro 2020 final has found that there would have been ‘horrific consequences’ had England beaten Italy at Wembley Stadium.

The review, led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock, shows how there were a number of “near misses” on 11 July which could have resulted in serious injuries or deaths.

The evening of the match 6,000 ticketless individuals breached security and forced their way into the stadium.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “Collectively we must never allow this to happen again.”