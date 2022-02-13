Watch live as fans arrive at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl

Watch live as fans start swarming into the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to join into one of the biggest events in the global sporting scene.

The Super Bowl will see two unfamiliar teams under the spotlight as the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (13 February).

Bengals and Rams will be playing in front of 100 million TV audience and over 70 thousand inside the stadium, which for the first time in two years will be operating at full capacity.