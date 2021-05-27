Manchester United fans have reacted to their penalty shoot-out defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League.

The Red Devils went down in Gdansk with David de Gea unable to save one of the Spanish side’s 11 penalties and ultimately missing the decisive spot kick.

His future is now in doubt, with some fans regretful that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not substitute Dean Henderson on for the Spanish goalkeeper before the end of extra-time.

Ultimately Solskjaer’s wait for a trophy goes on with big decision to be made this summer in pursuit of rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.