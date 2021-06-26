Sir Mo Farah will not defend his 10,000m Olympic title in Tokyo after failing to achieve the qualifying time at the 2021 British Athletics Championships.

He finished in 27 minutes 47 seconds on the first day of the championships in Manchester on Friday, 19 seconds outside the automatic selection time.

The 2016 10,000m Olympic champion also finished eighth as the second Briton behind Marc Scott at the European 10,000m Cup earlier this month – an event that also doubled up as the Olympic trial – in 27 minutes 50.54 seconds.