The National Football League has suspended three players, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown, for violating Covid-19 protocols.

Brown, Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards and free-agent receiver John Franklin III have been suspended for three games without pay after a league investigation determined they owned fake vaccination cards.

NFL said in a statement released on Thursday (2 December) its review of recent allegations that the players had “misrepresented their vaccination status” had supported the claims.

All three players have accepted the discipline and fines and will not appeal the decision, according to the NFL statement.