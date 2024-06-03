Kevin Sinfield fights back tears in tribute to Rob Burrow after teammate’s death

Kevin Sinfield was visibly emotional as he paid tribute to Rob Burrow following the news of his teammate's death aged 41.

The pair played for the Leeds Rhinos together before the England international's retirement in 2017.

Burrow and Sinfield raised millions for motor neurone disease (MND) research after Burrow was diagnosed in 2019.

Speaking on Monday, 3 June, Sinfield said his close friend's death "is pretty raw still."

"He'll leave a massive hole," he added.

In a written tribute, Sinfield described how he would miss his "little mate."