Unai Emery has reacted to his Villarreal side’s Europa League victory on penalties against Manchester United in Gdansk.

The Spaniard secured redemption 18 months since his Arsenal sacking by guiding the Yellow Submarines to a historic first European trophy.

Geronimo Rulli scored and saved the decisive spot kicks, with United’s David de Gea missing.

It is Emery’s fourth Europa League title, with three others coming during his time at Sevilla, and the Spanish coach detailed why this victory was especially important to him.