Winter Olympic figure skaters perform ‘twisted’ Joker-Harley Quinn cosplay

German figure skaters caused a stir at the Winter Olympics on Friday with their bizarre combination of costumes and music.

Tim Dieck and Katharina Mueller took to the ice dressed as cartoon characters Joker, the notorious enemy of Batman and his henchwoman Harley Quinn.

Their performance played out to Britney Spears’ song Toxic and it did not impress the judges, who dished out a score of only 63.21, the lowest of the 10 teams in the rhythmic dance event.

USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue topped the scores with 86.56.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here