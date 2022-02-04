Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Opening ceremony, 'sleeping Putin' & more

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially got underway on Friday as the Olympic flame was lit at the opening ceremony in Beijing.

The ceremony took place at the Bird’s Nest stadium, built and used for the 2008 summer Olympic games, as Beijing becomes the first city to host both editions of the games.

The stadium also served as the venue for Track and Field as well the men’s 2008 gold medal soccer game, but will not host any sporting events in 2022.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here