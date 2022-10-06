Judge tells off Alex Jones’s lawyer for ‘personal attacks’ in closing statements

Alex Jones’s lawyer was told off by the judge in his defamation trial for insinuating the Sandy Hook victims’ are in it for the money.

“It doesn’t mean a thing here for the plaintiff’s lawyers if it doesn’t go ka-ching,” Norm Pattis said during his bizarre closing statement on Thursday, 6 October.

Judge Bellis put a pause to the court proceedings to tell Mr Pattis to “refrain” from any further “personal attacks” against the other attorneys.

“It’s highly improper. Let’s move on. You can talk about the plaintiffs and the plaintiff’s case. I don’t want to hear it again.”

