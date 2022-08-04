The parents of a child who died during the Sandy Hook school shooting have said that Alex Jones’ claims put them through “living hell.”

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their six-year-old son Jesse, told the jury on 2 August that they experienced death threats, harassment, and trauma as a result of Jones’ comments.

The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”

Heslin and Lewis are seeking $150m in damages.

