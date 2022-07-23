Beachgoers panic as plane crashes into ocean in Huntington Beach

Shocked beachgoers looked on as a small banner plane crashed into the ocean near Huntington Beach, California yesterday (22 July), close to the shoreline.

At around 1:30 pm, the aircraft was seen flying parallel to the beach, before hurtling down into the waters.

“Suddenly we heard a thump,” said witness Corinne Baginski, according to ABC. “The kids saw it and suddenly they turned and ran towards it.”

Surfers, lifeguards, and members of the public reached the wreckage, and thankfully, the pilot was not seriously injured.

