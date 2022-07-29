Johnny Depp’s lawyer says he ‘would have moved on’ if Heard did not file appeal

Johnny Depp’s layer said the actor would have “moved on” and not filed a counter appeal, had Amber Heard not done so first.

Camille Vasquez claimed Depp would not have taken any further action if Heard was not “continuing to litigate this matter.”

“Mr Depp ended up filing his own appeal so that the court could have the full record,” Vasquez said while speaking on CBS Mornings.

Heard filed to appeal a $10.35m settlement she was ordered to pay her ex-husband, and, the next day, Depp filed a notice to appeal a $2m defamation award.

Sign up for our newsletters.