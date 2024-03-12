The White House press secretary was asked whether they ‘digitally alter photos’ of President Biden on Tuesday 12 March.

With a bemused smile, Karine Jean-Pierre responded: “Not that I know of, I would say no. Why would we digitally alter photos? Are you comparing us to what is going on in the UK?”

This comes after the Princess of Wales shared a family snap of herself with her children on Mother’s Day, which was then withdrawn by news agencies after it was found to have been “manipulated”.

The princess later apologised, saying “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”