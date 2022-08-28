Louisiana woman speaks out after being denied abortion for baby with no skull

A pregnant woman in Louisiana has spoken out about being denied an abortion, despite her baby having no skull, and no chance of survival.

Nancy Davis, a mother-of-three who was planning to have a fourth child, has to “carry my baby to bury my baby” after she discovered it would be born with acrania during a 10-week scan.

“They told me that I should terminate the pregnancy,” she said in a press conference. “Because of the state of Louisiana’s abortion ban they cannot perform the procedure.”

