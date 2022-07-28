Newsmax host blames Democrats for 'twerking epidemic' in America

A Newsmax anchor has claimed that a “twerking epidemic” is sweeping America, blaming Democrats for the takeover.

Eric Bolling showed a series of videos of twerking, including one of a state senator and another of a Pride event, saying that the dancing was how Democrats would “radically transform America.”

“There’s clearly a twerking epidemic and the left-wing mob is doing everything they can to keep the twerking going and corrupt our nation’s youth,” Mr Bolling said.

