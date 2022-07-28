Long Island woman killed after being attacked by family pit bull

A 70-year-old woman in Long Island was killed after her family’s pit bull mauled her to death on Wednesday, 27 July.

Marina Verriest was attacked by the dog and dragged through her back garden when her husband returned to their home in Albertson and found her dead, with the dog eating her body.

The dog was fatally shot by police.

“We don’t know what turned the dog or why the dog turned on the woman...There had been no previous domestic calls to the home,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

