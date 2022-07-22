Ricky Martin’s nephew drops incest abuse claims against singer

Ricky Martin’s 21-year-old nephew has withdrawn claims of abuse against the singer.

The accuser dropped the allegations during a Puerto Rico court appearance on Thursday, 21 July.

Earlier this month, Mr Martin’s nephew filed a restraining order against him after filing harassment and affair claims.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” Mr Martin’s attorneys, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila, and Harry Massanet Pastrana, said in a joint statement.

