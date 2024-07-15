Trump arrives in Milwaukee for RNC following assassination attempt

Donald Trump has flown to Milwaukee to continue his scheduled appearance at the Republican National Convention, despite surviving an assassination attempt over the weekend.

The former president’s upper-right ear was injured when a shooter fired at him during a rally in Pennsylvania, but he has insisted he’s “fine” to carry on at the event, where it’s presumed he’ll be officially announced as the GOP candidate at the election.

The convention, which is held every four years and sees 50,000 people in attendance, will also hear the announcement of who a potential vice president would be should they win.