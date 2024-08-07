Tulsa police save man’s life during arrest after suspected fentanyl overdose

This is the moment three Tulsa police officers save a man’s life after he suffers a suspected drug overdose while being arrested.

The man was a passenger in a car that the officers had pulled over for minor driving offences on 5 August.

Police dashcam footage shows the man being handcuffed, before he collapses onto the ground.

Officers are quick to react, asking the driver of the car what the man could have taken, to which he replies it might be Fentanyl.

The officers assisted the unconscious man by performing CPR and eventually reviving him.