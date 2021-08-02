A married couple is among the latest victims of the raging wildfires tearing across Turkey as the country grapples with its worst fire crisis in a decade.

The death toll has risen to eight as a heatwave continues to spread across southern Europe, fed by hot air from North Africa.

Blazes also broke out in Greece, Spain, and Italy.

Among the victims are an 82-year-old man and a 25-year-old volunteer who was involved in a motorcycle crash while taking drinking water to firefighters, according to Sky News.

Plumes of smoke were filmed turning the sky above the popular resort town of Bodrum orange.