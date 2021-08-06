Wildfires have ravaged through Turkey for the past nine days, seeing some 187 forest fires, and 13 fires erupt since July 28 as the blazes continue to bear down on the southern provinces.

Scorching heat and strong winds have fuelled the fires.

Firefighters were finally able to control fire a fire outside the compound of a coal-fueled power plant after battling it for 11-hours yesterday, forcing evacuations by boats and cars.

Temperatures in the resort town of Marmaris reached an all-time high of 45.5C this week.

The total death toll from the blazes stands at eight people, while countless animals have been killed.