Best Christmas films of all time according to The Independent’s film writers

From heartfelt classics to offbeat gems, The Independent’s film writers share their ultimate festive watches.

Chief film and TV correspondent Jacob Stolworthy opts for enduring warmth with It’s a Wonderful Life, joyful wit in The Muppet Christmas Carol and the tender indie Christmas, Again.

Annabel Nugent finds festive magic in The Nightmare Before Christmas, the mischievous cheer of The Grinch and the London-set charm of About a Boy.

Meanwhile, chief culture writer Patrick Smith blends nostalgia and mischief with Gremlins, Home Alone and the timeless optimism of It’s a Wonderful Life – proof that Christmas cinema endures across generations.