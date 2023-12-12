Carey Mulligan shares intense way Bradley Cooper prepared for Maestro role

Bradley Cooper fully immersed himself in his role as Leonard Bernstein for Maestro a full year before shooting the film, Carey Mulligan has revealed.

The actor, 48, stars as the American conductor in the 2023 film exploring Bernstein's relationship with Costa Rican actress Felicia Montealegre.

"He prepped to the point where he walked on set and didn’t have to think — like you say... he was ringing me a year before in full Lenny voice and everything," Mulligan told Variety.

Cooper has been nominated for Best Actor– Motion Picture, Drama in the 2024 Golden Globes for his Maestro role.