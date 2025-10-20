Watch the moment Channing Tatum is left confused by Strictly professional Dianne Buswell’s pregnancy admission.

Appearing on The One Show on Thursday (16 October), the actor looked bewildered when host Alex Jones congratulated the Strictly professional dancer on her pregnancy with YouTuber Joe Sugg.

“There’s actually three of you dancing,” Jones said, referring to Buswell, partner Stefan Dennis, and her unborn child.

Tatum, who was unaware of Buswell’s pregnancy, frowned in confusion, to which Jones clarified that “Dianne’s expecting a baby”.

Laughing, he said: “I did not understand what was going on there… This show is very different from Dancing With The Stars”, whilst others joked that he thought three people took to the dance floor instead of two.