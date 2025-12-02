50 Cent lifts lid on 20-year ‘feud’ with Diddy

50 Cent has lifted on his 20-year “feud” with Diddy, following the release of his own Netflix documentary about the disgraced rapper.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Monday (1 December), the musician, who served as a producer on Sean Combs: The Reckoning, was asked by host Robin Roberts about his “disdain” for Combs.

“What [fans] consider a pre-existing beef is me being uncomfortable with him suggesting he takes me shopping… It was like a tester. Like maybe you’ll come play with me type thing.”

He said his role in the documentary was “not personal”, with director Alexandria Stapleton adding that “the show is not completely the perspectives of people that did not like Sean”.