According to decrypted files found in the game, Fortnite may be getting cosmetics based on the board game Monopoly.

The set is simply called Monopoly Tokens and consists of eight back blings and costumes based on the board game’s iconic pieces: the dog, the cat, the top hat, the T-Rex, the race car, the battleship, the penguin, and the rubber duck. Surprisingly, the Monopoly man himself doesn’t appear to be included as a skin.

There has yet to be any official confirmation on the crossover from Epic Games or Hasbro so this can only be considered a rumour for now.