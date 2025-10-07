Chris Robshaw has confessed that he has been “laughed at a little” on the dancefloor in a candid admission after he and partner Nadiya Bychkova survived the first Strictly Come Dancing 2025 dance off.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Tuesday (7 October), Robshaw told host Janette Manrara that he found the experience “emotional”, with Bychkova adding that she thought the pair did “really well” on Saturday (5 October).

The former rugby player also revealed that joining the competition has “reignited that competitive energy and spirit to get back out there”, after he retired from the sport in 2022.

He reflected on his progression as a dancer, from being a person “who got laughed at a little bit when on the dance floor” to now becoming a performer “going out every week”. He added: “It’s only baby steps, but it’s steps in the right direction.”