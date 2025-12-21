Strictly judge wants to see a big shake up on next year's show

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she would like to see a big shake up on next year's show.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, the "Queen of Latin" admitted she'd love to see a "member of the Royal Family to join our show".

Drawing a comparison to BBC's The Traitors, which has both classic and celebrity versions - with Royal Family member Lord Ivar Mountbatten having appeared on the US celebrity version earlier this year - she said, "I think a member of the public would be great... so they could really see what goes on."