DC plane crash investigators recover Black Hawk military helicopter from Potomac

Air crash investigators have recovered and removed the Black Hawk helicopter involved in a mid-air collision with an American Airlines passenger jet from the scene of the Potomac River in Washington DC.

Footage posted to YouTube by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows the wreckage of the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk being offloaded from a barge by crane.

The wreckage is being transported to a secure hangar at Ronald Reagan Washington National airport for further analysis.

A recent NTSB update confirmed 'all major pieces' of both aircraft had been recovered and were being examined to determine in the details of the January 29 crash, including the possible angle of collision.