Bumble bees become first insects known to 'play with balls'

Scientists in the UK have confirmed that bumble bees, just like humans and dogs, like to play with balls.

This video shows the bees playing with little wooden balls, making them the first insections known to play with inanimate objects for fun.

The team said its findings, published in the journal Animal Behaviour, add to growing evidence that bees’ minds are much more complex than previously imagined.

“It is certainly mind-blowing, at times amusing, to watch bumble bees show something like play,” PhD student at Queen Mary, Samadi Galpayage, said.

