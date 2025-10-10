Dr Amos Ogunkoya and Zoe Kalar on burnout and the dark side of social media

Are we all doomed to burn out, or are there ways to balance good health with our busy world? Founder of alternative social media platform WeAre8 Zoe Kalar and GP Dr Amos Ogunkoya of The Traitors Fame discuss the risks of poor health as a result of intense corporate careers, how social media algorithms are engineered to keep us hooked in a cycle of negativity and how to break out of these patterns. With host Emilie Lavinia, the pair also suggest ways to recognise and beat burnout and to live more mindfully.