A “pigeon-mad” woman spends £4,000 a year on her “fashionista” rescue birds who enjoy their own adapted bedroom, wardrobe and even a posh stroller.

Meggy Johnson from Lincolnshire, shared footage of her pigeons Sky and Moose roaming around their plush pad stocked full of plush blankets, beds and toys.

The 23-year-old kits her bird’s out with many a dazzling outfit hanging from miniature hangers inside their own wardrobe

Meggy nursed both birds back to health after discovering them abandoned and vulnerable as tiny chicks.

She hand-fed them with a tube around the clock for six weeks until they became tame and affectionate.