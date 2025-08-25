The five signs of stress your body is warning you about

A doctor has signposted the five key signs your body is telling you that you're stressed.

Good Morning Britain and Lorraine's resident doctor Dr Amir Khan posted an Instagram video explaining the vital symptoms to look out for.

They include tense muscles as your body "goes into fight or flight mode" and gut issues.

Of the latter symptom, Dr Amir explained that the gut and brain are closely linked and stress can trigger "the classic butterflies in your stomach, but on a bigger, more uncomfortable scale."