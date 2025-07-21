Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David’s DIY haircut disaster: ‘It looks terrible’

Victoria Beckham poked fun at David Beckham after his at-home haircut resulted in disaster.

In a video posted to her Instagram page on Saturday (19 July), the fashion designer shared a video of the former England footballer covering his head with his hand.

David had attempted a DIY buzzcut, a look he famously sported in the early noughties, but ended up with a bald patch.

"The clipper head fell off," he explained.

"I'm gonna always be honest with you, it looks terrible," Victoria told her husband.