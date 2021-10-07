Suspected burglars ploughed into a glass storefront in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before allegedly stealing over $15,000 in phones, tablets, and watches, Tulsa Police Department said.

Video released by the department shows a stolen crashing through the front of the cell phone store before three suspects run into the building and ransack the store, police said, leaving with the stolen goods after several minutes.

One suspect hangs over a counter while the driver moves it with the vehicle.

The suspects leap over the cabinets and begin grabbing items before fleeing the premises.

Members of the public have been urged to share any information with Tulsa Police.