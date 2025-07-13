Watch Pete Hegseth in an awkward drone video as he issues a new directive aimed at increasing the US’ arsenal of unmanned aerial systems, all while Metallica plays in the background.

In a video posted to X on Thursday (10 July), the Secretary of Defense can be seen speaking to the camera as he explains how his department is fulfilling Donald Trump’s executive order issued last month to “unleash American drone dominance”.

During the video, a drone flies towards Mr Hegseth with a memo attached to it, which the defense secretary grabs before appearing to sign the document, which is entitled “Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance”.

“This is the future,” he declared. “We’re in the fight. We’re in the fight to win it. And we’re never gonna back down.”

It is unclear if Metallica approved the use of their song Enter Sandman but they have previously avoided politicians using their music.