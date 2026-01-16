Moment 'Deliveroo' gunman who shot eight-year-old girl and father arrested

Footage shows the moment that a hitman who shot an eight-year-old girl and her father whilst dressed as a Deliveroo driver was arrested.

Jazz Reid, 33, fired a round of 11 shots, hitting the child twice and the 34-year-old man five times as they sat with other family members in a car in Ladbroke Grove, north-west London, on 24 November, 2024.

The family had been celebrating the girl’s birthday when Reid opened fire. While both victims survived the attack, the man suffered life-threatening injuries and is now unable to walk.

Reid has continued to deny his crime or explain his motives. Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC raised the possibility of "contract killings" as there was no evidence he knew his victims.

On Thursday (15 January), Reid, of Iffley Close, Uxbridge, was sentenced to 38 years' imprisonment at the Old Bailey and a further five years on extended licence.