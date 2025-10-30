A US businessman who was in London for a trip got his watch snatched by a group of thieves in Mayfair.

Footage shared by J. Riccardo Benavides on Instagram from October 18 shows three men walking past Cavalry & Guards Club on Piccadilly when a taxi pulls up outside the hotel.

One of the men walks to the hotel entrance and begins speaking to Mr Benavides, before grabbing at his watch as his two accomplices join in. In the scuffle, the trio managed to free the watch before fleeing the scene.

Mr Benavides, founder of Ideas Events, shared the footage as a “little heads-up for my fellow travellers”, adding that the group “scouted him” as he was leaving the cab.

The Independent has reached out to the Metropolitan Police for comment.