Prince Andrew will be invited to a Jeffrey Epstein file investigation overseen by the US House Oversight Committee, says Congressman Stephen Lynch, Democratic Representative for Massachusetts.

The Committee issued a subpoena for documents known as the 'Epstein files' from the Department of Justice in August as it scrutinises the records.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight on Tuesday (21 October), Rep. Lynch insists they are “interested in speaking to everyone” having “seen the pain and anguish experienced by these women.”

Prince Andrew, who gave up his official titles on Friday (17 October) following new allegations against him in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, denies any wrongdoing.