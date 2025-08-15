Putin stops of at fish factory on way to Alaska for crunch Trump meeting

Vladimir Putin stopped at a fish factory whilst on his way to Alaska to meet Donald Trump to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Russian president made a pit-stop to Magadan, a port town in the far east of the country on Friday (15 August).

Putin can be seen walking around the processing factory, which produces omega-3 fish oil capsules.

He also visited a sports complex and cultural facility in the remote town, before jetting off to Anchorage to meet the US president for their first one-on-one meeting in six years.