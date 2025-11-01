Killer tells police ‘I regret nothing’ after stabbing pregnant girlfriend

Bodycam footage captured the moment laughing double killer Shaine March told police he had no regrets after stabbing his pregnant girlfriend 23 times.

Hours before the attack, March, who was released from prison on licence in 2018, had argued with Alana Odysseos, 32, about whether to abort their unborn child, with Odysseos refusing.

After his arrest March told officers: “I don’t f*****g regret nothing. Give me the death chamber, that’s what I want,” before adding “I’m a f*****g demon” as he laughed in the back of a police van.

March, 42, of Surrey Quays, south-east London, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years on Friday (31 October) at the Old Bailey.