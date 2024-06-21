The Afghan TV presenter sent death threats for standing up to the Taliban

Shaban Darwan was a television presenter in Afghanistan when the Taliban seized power following the exit of coalition forces in 2021. Standing up for her right to continue to work in TV, Shabnam made a video that went viral and forced her to flee her home country.

Now in London, Shabnam's defiance in continuing to fight against the Taliban's rule has meant that threats have been aimed at her mother and father, who have fled their home to a neighbouring country. Read the full story here.

