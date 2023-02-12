Dog rescued from rubble of Turkey earthquake

A dog was pulled from under the rubble in Iskenderun, after deadly earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria this week.

Footage shows rescuers digging and working to clear the debris to release the animal.

Eventually, they are able to work the terrified dog free, and carry it away to safety.

After the rescue, the pup - named Pamuk - was looked after neighbours, as the owner was taken to hospital in the city of Mersin, approximately 200km west of Iskenderun.

Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.