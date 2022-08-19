Brazil’s Bolsonaro tries to snatch phone off heckling YouTuber

A YouTuber who filmed himself taunting and hurling insults at Jair Bolsonaro almost lost his phone after the Brazillian president tried to grab it off him.

Social media influencer Wilker Leão approached Bolsonaro outside the president’s official residence in the capital Brasilia on Thursday 18, calling him a “coward” among other taunts.

Footage broadcast by local channel TV Globo filmed Bolsonaro grabbing Leão’s shirt and arm.

The president’s bodyguards then intervene and pull the YouTuber aside.

Bolsonaro kicked off his presidential campaign on Tuesday ahead of Brazil’s October election.

